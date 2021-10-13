Many SOCs are 'overrun' with redundant security tools

Many companies' security operations centers (SOC) are made inefficient by an overload of security tools. Many of these tools are redundant, giving rise to challenges for security pros tasked with prioritizing and managing cyber risk.

This is according to a new report form security firm Trend Micro, based on a poll of more than 2,300 IT security pros worldwide, which states that the average organization uses 29 different security monitoring solutions. Furthermore, the larger the organization, the larger the number of security services employees are asked to juggle; firms with more than 10,000 employees have an average of 46 monitoring tools in place.

To increase efficiency, many organizations have started giving up on at least some of these tools. Among the first to go are those that cannot be integrated easily into the tech stack (42 percent), those for which the company lacks skilled professionals (39 percent), and those that are difficult to be operationalized (38 percent).

While some seek to prune inefficient tools, others are simply outsourcing their detection and response capabilities. According to Trend Micro, these service-based offerings can help overcome in-house skills challenges.

“Not only do organizations have to pay for licensing and maintenance, but SOC teams are increasingly stressed to the point of burnout trying to manage multiple solutions," said Bharat Mistry, Technical Direction UK at Trend Micro.

"Being unable to prioritize alerts may also expose the organization to breaches. It’s no surprise that many are turning to SOC-as-a-Service."