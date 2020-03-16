Many UK businsesses still aren't supporting remote working

The coronavirus outbreak is being dubbed by some as the world’s largest work-from-home experiment. However, according to research conducted by VoIP provider 8x8, many businesses aren't supportive of the practice.

Polling 1,000 UK employees, 8x8 found 41 percent of companies don’t have remote working policies in place and a quarter (26 percent) of respondents said their business doesn’t encourage working from home.

Meanwhile, 15 percent said their company doesn't allow remote working at all, and 8x8 claims these businesses are “at high risk” of lost revenue and productivity.

According to the report, a third of the UK workforce is affected by the virus outbreak, with four in ten even cancelling travel and event plans. More than half (58 percent) of companies are turning to remote working as a solution, while 17 percent still need to supply their employees with the necessary tools.

More than half have previously been affected by a major crisis, which forced 75 percent of them to create a contingency plan, leaving a quarter without a crisis policy.

8x8 put together a short guide for businesses continuity planning, which advises companies to rapidly create a remote working policy, develop an effective crisis map and outline a contingency plan in collaboration with employees.