Many UK citizens think government should be more responsible for regulating personal data

UK citizens believe the government should regulate the use of personal data more closely.

This is the conclusion of Fujitsu’s new report, called Driving a Trusted Future in a Radically Changing World, based on a poll of 600 business leaders and 2,000 UK citizens. It found that Brits usually worry about data sharing, they fear how businesses use personal data, and doubt the reliability of new technology.

Leaders, on the other hand, are afraid they’ll never fully satisfy customer expectations, as well as that organisations are put under too much pressure to positively drive society.

Despite some businesses in the private sector not benefitting from digital transformation, three quarters of leaders in the public sector say technology is vital to the future success of their organisation. They’re also quite confident about the tech – with two thirds feeling positive about the changes coming with the use of new technology.

“The rapid technological change in the UK is clearly having a profound impact on citizens, the public sector and the relationship between them. What we need to ask ourselves is “how can the public sector satisfy citizens’ expectations?” said Patrick Stephenson, Client Managing Director Central & Devolved Government at Fujitsu.

“For this to happen, the public sector needs to radically change the way it engages with citizens and use data to build trust, which as we know is so easily lost in a digital world.

He believes that the public needs to feel “empowered and in control” when it comes to their data and how it’s shared.

“We have already seen progress with the government taking responsibility for regulating the use of personal data since the introduction of the GDPR, but there’s still a way to go. Allowing citizens control of their own data is one way to build trust and help the public sector to modernise, digitise and begin to offer the connected experiences that citizens are demanding – Fujitsu call this ‘Citizen Z’.”