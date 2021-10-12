Many UK firms hit by data breaches during pandemic

Most businesses and individuals have experienced at least one data breach in the last eighteen months, but cybersecurity training is still lacking.

This is according to a new study from security company SecureAge Technology. Surveying 200 employers and 400 employees from around the UK, the company found that 48 percent of businesses experienced a breach during the pandemic. Furthermore, 16 percent of employees suffered a personal cybersecurity incident during the same period.

According to the report, part of the problem lies in inefficient employee training. Less than 50 percent of employers provide formal training on how to detect and handle suspicious emails, how to set up a strong password, or how to protect sensitive information when working remotely.

Another problem is the obvious lack of trust in cybersecurity defences; roughly a third of employees and employers are fully confident in their cybersecurity infrastructure.

Two-thirds (66 percent) of employers will be investing further in cybersecurity, with a third of this group planning to increase their budgets by up to 50 percent. At the same time, 86 percent of employers have already started adopting new security measures.

“While companies seem committed to improving their resilience, it’s important that they spend the money wisely,” said Nigel Thorpe, Technical Director at SecureAge Technologies.

“There is an increasing acceptance that it is impossible to prevent every employee clicking on a malicious link or preventing a determined cybercriminal from gaining access to systems and networks. It’s time to move away from the ‘castle and moat’ approach and spending thousands on employee training to take back control with a simple data-centric strategy that focuses on protecting the data itself.”