Many UK firms still aren't making effective use of technology

For the majority of UK businesses, the biggest challenge in the next twelve months will be making the most of their tech stack. This is according to a new report from secure IT, comms and cloud service provider Daisy Corporate Services (DCS).

Polling 165 UK businesses, DCS found that this challenge is further exacerbated by the fact that improving their workforce’s digital skills is a struggle for almost half (47 percent) of firms.

At the same time, they need to be mindful of cybersecurity. For more than a third (35 percent), the recent increase in cybercriminal activity is reason to worry, and half of the respondents will prioritize investing in security solutions.

“Research reveals there is a danger that some have tried to run before they can walk, which in turn has highlighted a skills gap,” said Lyndsey Charlton, COO at Daisy Corporate Services.

“If organizations are to maximize their current and future technology investments, it is vital they provide their employees with the necessary training and support. This will not only boost productivity but also improve cybersecurity – allowing organizations to educate employees to use technology insecure manner.”

Security solutions aside, businesses will also look to add technologies that support hybrid working models, namely cloud and hosting services, and business-grade connectivity solutions.

Businesses looking to buy and manage more tech consider their relationships with various partners important, but also value flexibility and resilience. The majority want to manage at least some technologies in-house.