Many UK office workers would accept a pay-cut for remote working

Most UK workers would be happy to take a significant pay cut if it meant working remotely on a permanent basis. This is according to a new report from Citrix, based on a poll of 1,000 office workers in the country.

The report states that three quarters would accept (or have already accepted) a pay cut to keep the perk, with an average salary deduction of 14 percent. Citrix claims the current average UK salary sits at roughly $41,000, which would mean a yearly reduction of approximately $5,805, per worker.

A quarter of workers would accept a pay cut between 15 and 20 percent, and the same percentage would accept an even higher deduction (20 percent and higher), just to stay remote.

Employees aged 55 and over were the least open to salary reductions; more than a third (36 percent) said they would not accept a pay cut to remain in a remote working position.

“Technology allows us to take control of our working lives in a way we’ve never been able to before. Thankfully, those wishing to spend more time working remotely are no longer burdened by outdated cultures and stigmas,” said Darren Fields, Regional Vice President, UK & Ireland, Citrix.