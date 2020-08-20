UK workers using unauthorized personal devices to work from home

The frequent use of personal devices among remote workers is placing organizations at risk of attack, claims a new report from cybersecurity and data analytics firm CybSafe.

Polling 600 remote workers in the UK, the company found that almost a quarter (23 percent) use unauthorized devices to conduct professional tasks. Further, one in ten (nine percent) share these devices with others members of their household.

UK workers are also reckless when it comes to software. A fifth (20 percent) don’t install updates for collaboration and video conferencing tools, such as Zoom or Webex, and a quarter (23 percent) admit they do not update software installed on devices connected to their home WiFi network.

CybSafe claims these problems may stem from a lack of cybersecurity training. Two thirds of workers haven’t received any formal training on how to stay safe when working from home, while only a third of businesses have established cybersecurity policies for remote working.

“We now live in a world of borderless organizations where increasing numbers of people work remotely. Many are mobile. The lines between personal and professional are increasingly blurred. And everyone is at greater risk,” said Oz Alashe, CybSafe CEO.

“Some staff are making cyber security mistakes in their homes, and businesses will need to adjust their cyber security approaches accordingly. What may have worked in the past doesn’t necessarily work now. Cyber security policy as well as awareness and behaviour change programs will all require updates based on today’s working conditions."