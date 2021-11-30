Many workers are fed up with faulty IT kit

Many remote and hybrid workers were left frustrated by faulty hardware and unresponsive IT teams during the Covid-19 pandemic, a new report from workplace services provider Apogee Corporation suggests.

Surveying more than 2,000 office workers for the report, Apogee found that almost half (45 percent) had to deal with malfunctioning laptops and other hardware, with more than a third (35 percent) having a hard time transitioning to remote or hybrid working as a result.

According to many respondents, IT teams weren’t much help either. Almost a fifth (19 percent) didn’t know who to turn to with their IT woes, while 14 percent described their IT department as “unreliable”.

As a result, businesses wasted plenty of money on lost productivity. In fact, during the pandemic, UK workers lost an average of 85 hours to broken tech, equating to $153 million a week.

Apogee also asked the respondents how their company’s IT solutions could improve; a quarter wanted a more responsive IT team, while another quarter wanted better facilities and better hardware.

The majority of the younger workforce (87 percent) would change their company’s IT, almost double the 46 percent of older employees. The survey found that younger workers want faster software updates, as well as improved sustainability.

“Workplace technology must be built to adapt to the changing working environment, yet our study shows that many companies don’t have the necessary solutions or teams in place to meet employee demands,” commented Aurelio Maruggi, CEO of Apogee. “A new generation of tech-savvy workers will expect more from their employers, and businesses must be ready to deliver these changes.”