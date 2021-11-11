Many workers feel 'invisible' on digital platforms

Remote working is leaving many employees in the UK feeling invisible, a new report from digital transformation company Adaptavist suggests.

After polling 1,600 knowledge workers in the UK for its latest study, the company found that leaders need to show more empathy towards their workers, and should interrogate the ways in which their day-to-day activities have changed in the post-Covid environments. What's more, employees would appreciate if their bosses asked them for more feedback on the tools being used.

While many people (43 percent) prefer remote working, many others miss working side-by-side with their team, as well as chance meetings with colleagues they don’t work with directly. A large majority (75 percent) also said they feel invisible on digital collaboration platforms, while others said they miss having a clear distinction between work and personal life.

But management is often “out of touch” with how work and productivity have transformed in the past two years. Many employees (35 percent) want more training and learning opportunities, better software and hardware (35 percent), and for their bosses to be “more realistic” as well (34 percent).

Instead, they are overburdened with too many tools, and often find themselves spending enormous amounts of time just sifting through various platforms in search of information they need to do their job.

Tool fatigue and task switching were also cited as major productivity killers for the majority of remote workers.