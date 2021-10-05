Many workers still aren't taking basic security steps

Worsening cyberattacks don’t seem to be a particular cause for concern among the general public, with general cybersecurity practices remaining poor.

This is according to a new report from the nonprofit security advocacy group, National Cybersecurity Alliance, and cybersecurity experts from CybSafe. Polling 2,000 people from the UK and the US, the report found most people fail to take even the simplest of steps to protect themselves, their data, and their digital identities from ransomware operators, fraudsters and other cybercriminals.

All the things that IT experts consider best practice - setting up strong passwords, or going for multi-factor authentication whenever possible, are rarely used, the report found.

Less than half (46 percent) of respondents said their most important online accounts have unique passwords. A fifth never or rarely work on diversifying their passwords. Furthermore, just 43 percent would always create a strong, unique password.

The figures are similar for multi-factor authentication, as almost half (48 percent) “never heard of it”.

Frequent software updates, another industry best practice for staying secure, are also something many people ignore. Almost a third (31 percent) said they install software updates sometimes, rarely, or never.

“There is overwhelming proof that simple best practices such as strong passwords, MFA, and regularly installing updates can work wonders for boosting overall cybersecurity,” said CybSafe CEO and founder Oz Alashe.

According to the report, if IT pros want the general public to adopt better security standards, they need to make these solutions more “human-centric”.