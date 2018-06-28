Marketing firm Exactis exposes 340 million customer records online

Marketing agency Exactis has revealed a data breach that could have left the personal information of 340 million customers exposed.

Vinny Troia, a security researcher, had found a huge database with details of 340 million people, 230 million consumers and 110 million business contacts. According to Wired, the database belonged to Exactis, an outreach company that helps businesses get in touch with customers through different channels.

Nobody knows exactly how long the database stood unlocked for everyone to see, but what we do know is what it contained - phone numbers, addresses, dates of birth, estimated income, number of children, education level, credit rating.

Troia even said the database was organised in a way that allows the reader to uncover who has a pet, who likes reading books, or who invests in real estate.

"I looked up a bunch of my friends and the data was all pretty accurate," Troia said, adding: "This is more information that other people can use to create scams or do fraudulent activities."

Troia says that it's hard to tell if any hackers came across this database, but he definitely does not exclude such a scenario.

"The server was kind of wide open," Troia said. "If anybody was looking for it, they could've found it and grabbed the data."

Exactis is yet to comment on the issue.

