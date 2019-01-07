Marriott reveals more details about the customer data breach

Marriott, the international hotel chain that got hacked recently, issued an update to its report about the hack, in which it says that far fewer people were affected, but those that were – were hit a bit heaveir than originally anticipated.

So, Marriott says up to 383 million people were affected by the breach, and not 500 million as initially thought. What's more, even this figure of 383 million isn't 100 per cent correct as some people appear multiple times.

"This does not, however, mean that information about 383 million unique guests was involved, as in many instances, there appear to be multiple records for the same guest," Marriott said in a blog post here.

But there are also bad news – a bunch of passport numbers were stolen. Approximately 25.5 million numbers. Out of those, 20.3 million were encrypted, and hackers don't have the encryption key. The rest, 5.25 million, were not encrypted and can be used by hackers for a number of fraudulent activities.

Marriott has offered to pay everyone to get a new passport issued, if these people can prove their number was exposed in the hack.

On top of that, encrypted payment details for 8.6 million people were also taken. But even if hackers did have the encryption key, most of the cards are already invalid.

The Starwood reservation system – the system that got hacked to begin with – is now a thing of the past in Marriott. All of its Starwood subsidiary brands are now managed through Marriott's central reservations system.

