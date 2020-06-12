Massive IBM Cloud outage caused by BGP hijacking

IBM has provided new information about the large scale outage that occurred a few days ago, affecting many IBM Cloud customers.

The outage, which knocked a whole host of sites offline, came about as a result of BGP hijacking, said the firm.

"A detailed root cause analysis is underway. An investigation shows an external network provider flooded the IBM Cloud network with incorrect routing, resulting in severe congestion of traffic and impacting IBM Cloud services and our data centres."

“Mitigation steps have been taken to prevent a recurrence. Root cause analysis has not identified any data loss or cybersecurity issues."

According to a Bleeping Computer report, the findings have also been corroborated by a third party, CatchPoint.

"We have verified that there were network routing issues on egress traffic thru our active traceroute monitors situated within IBM's cloud. To further diagnose, our BGP experts are looking at the full table data," said Catchpoint.

In the meantime, IBM has confirmed all services have been restored.