McAfee and Telefónica partner up to secure home routers

Home internet routers may no longer be an easy way for criminals to hack into private networks thanks to a new announcement from McAfee.

The security firm has revealed it is teaming up with Telefónica and its ElevenPaths cybersecurity unit to provide reinforced protection for the operator's mobile and broadband networks across Europe and Latin America.

McAfee's Secure Home Platform will now be included in broadband routers, allowing all devices connecting to a router to stay secure, including the growing number of IoT and smart home items.

McAfee says its protection will even extend outside of the home thanks to its endpoint solution offering security on the go for all users.

“We live in a time where consumers demand ubiquitous connectivity, whether they’re in their homes or out and about. With this unprecedented connectivity comes increased risk,” said John Giamatteo, executive vice president of McAfee's consumer business group.

“Telefónica shares our vision of protecting consumers from cyber attacks, wherever they choose to connect from. Telefónica is setting the bar for telecommunication companies to help deliver peace of mind for its customers; protecting them in a holistic way must be the priority.”

The partnership is the first time that any operator has offered such security protection to its customers regardless of where they are in the world. The project is set to begin in June, with Telefónica saying the launch furthers its push to offer security services as a default to its customers.

“At Telefónica we are very committed to increase levels of protection and privacy of our customers from the very first moment they connect to our networks and services. This agreement will allow us to do it transparently for our customer while giving them current and contextual information about what is their security status for all their devices and family members”, said Pedro Pablo Pérez, global security VP of Telefónica and CEO of ElevenPaths, Telefónica Cybersecurity Unit.