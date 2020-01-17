McAfee appoints new CEO

Cybersecurity firm McAfee will be getting a new CEO, as current head Chris Young will be replaced by former BMC Software chief executive, Peter Leav.

Prior to joining BMC, Leav held c-suite positions in Polycom, NCR Corp and Motorola. Besides McAfee, Leav is also on the board of directors of both Box and Proofpoint.

"We're proud of the progress McAfee has made since becoming a standalone company, and we thank Chris for his pivotal role through the first phase of McAfee's evolution," said Tim Millikin, a partner at TPG Capital and McAfee board member.

TPG co-CEO and McAfee chairman Jon Winkelried chimed in to praise Leav. "Peter has exactly the right mix of experience and expertise to lead McAfee in its next phase of growth," he said.

McAfee has had quite the journey so far. It was acquired by Intel in 2011 and has had its name changed to Intel Security in 2014. A year later, Intel decided to sell the company off, giving 51 per cent of it to TPG capital.

In 2018, McAfee split from Intel completely and now builds cloud services with a stronger focus on enterprise solutions.

According to ZDNet, there are whispers of McAfee returning to the public market. Its representatives met with banks and financial institutions recently.