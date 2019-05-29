MediaTek takes on Qualcomm with 5G chip launch

MediaTek has announced its launch into the 5G device market with the release of a new chip for high end smartphones, combining powerful processing with 5G capabilities.

Unveiled during the Computex trade show in Taiwan, the new chip is based on ARM technology, and sees MediaTek challenging Qualcomm’s market dominance in the field of mobile chips.

MediaTek was already well known for powering smart home speakers like Amazon’s Echo, as well as low-end Android devices, but with the new offering, MediaTek is looking to challenge Qualcomm and find its place among high-end 5G mobile devices.

It is going to be an uphill battle for the Taiwanese company, though, as Qualcomm announced its second-generation 5G chip for smartphones three months ago. Then, there are Huawei and Samsung, both of which are developing their own 5G chips for their own smartphone devices.

Unlike Qualcomm’s chips, which are capable of handling two variants of 5G networks, MediaTek’s chips will handle only one – the sub-6 variant of the 5G network. This will mean cheaper devices, but also less support – don’t expect these devices to run on Verizon or AT&T.

Talking to Reuters, the company’s senior director of sales and business development for the US and Latin America, Russ Mestechin, said the company is confident it could tackle the big players.

5G, the latest mobile internet standard, is slowly entering the mainstream, with more devices and more telecom companies offering 5G services.

It is expected that 5G brings IoT and connected cars to the mainstream.

Image Credit: Flex