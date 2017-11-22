Meg Whitman to step down as HPE CEO

Meg Whitman has announced that she will step down from her role as Hewlett Packard Enterprise's chief executive officer after occupying the position for six years during which she oversaw Hewlett Packard Co's split into HP Inc. and HPE.

Before her time at HP, Whitman served as eBay's CEO from 1998 to 2008 and even ran for Governor of California in 2009. HPE's current president, Antonio Neri is set to take over her position in February though Whitman will still remain on the company's board of directors.

In a blog post on the company's site, Whitman reflected on her time at HP and offered a vote of confidence to her successor, saying:

“I’m incredibly proud of all we’ve accomplished since I joined HP in 2011. Today, Hewlett Packard moves forward as four industry-leading companies that are each well positioned to win in their respective markets. Now is the right time for Antonio and a new generation of leaders to take the reins of HPE. I have tremendous confidence that they will continue to build a great company that will thrive well into the future.”

HPE reported a net income of $524 million during its fourth fiscal quarter, up from $302 million during the same period last year and Neri taking the reigns as CEO could allow it to continue to move forward as a smaller, nimbler company.

Image Credit: HPE