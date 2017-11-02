Met Police widens cybercrime expertise with Bromium partnership

London's Metropolitan Police is set to significantly boost its anti-cybercrime capabilities thanks to a new partnership with security firm Bromium.

The force has revealed that its Cybercrime Unit, also known as FALCON, will be deploying Bromium tools to investigate and identify cyber threats targeting London businesses and the public.

Bromium's tools will allow FALCON to capture dangerous malware strains, allowing the unit to identify how it behaves and spreads, allowing for much faster containment and mitigation of the threat.

Civilians will also now be able to report potential malware threats to the unit, which is then able to respond by capturing the threat and containing it in a safe and protected environment, much like a bomb disposal team would do.

The Met says that the partnership will allow it to deal with cybercrime threats far faster and more efficiently than it has done in the past, identifying and extinguishing threats before they become public.

Recent figures from the Office for National Statistics estimated that there were 5.4 million fraud and computer misuse offences in 2016, of which 3.78 million were instances of cybercrime in the UK.

“The Met is committed to fighting cybercrime and works hard every day to catch and convict cybercriminals and support victims,” comments Detective Superintendent Neil Ballard from the Metropolitan Police.

“Speed is an advantage when investigating these kinds of crime. Like biological evidence, cyber evidence degrades over time – websites are taken down and the trail goes cold. Bromium can be used to instantly analyse and gather evidence. The victim can then be immediately advised how to mitigate the threat. Evidence collected can then be used to track down the criminal and secure convictions.”

Moving forward, FALCON will share its intelligence with other leading security and law enforcement aganecies, including Europol and NCSC, and where appropriate, use this intelligence as evidence to take action against cybercriminals.

“We are in the midst of a cyber arms race, and are supporting the Met Police to counter the threat by using real-time forensics capabilities,” said Bromium co-founder and President Ian Pratt.

“With Bromium, the Met Police can now put dangerous malware in a safe hold, allow it to run and detonate, without affecting anything or anyone. The Cybercrime Unit can analyse the malware in real-time, and gather valuable intelligence to see trends and flows that will help to track cybercriminals faster, and speed-up arrests and convictions.”