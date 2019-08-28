Michael Dell slams US-China dispute as "not productive"

Dell CEO Michael Dell has slammed the ongoing trade war between the US and China as counterproductive, hinting that the row should end as soon as possible.

Speaking to journalists at the VMworld conference, taking place in San Francisco, Dell said one of his company’s biggest challenges nowadays is to make sure there is continuity of supply.

Answering a question about being able to continue operating in the Asia region, he said a lot of it comes down to flexibility.

"Our first priority is continuity of supply, and fortunately we've been able to do that," the chief executive told the assembled hacks. "We have a substantial business in China, and outside of China, that relies on a global supply chain. We have a lot of flexibility to enable our business to thrive outside of China, and inside of China."

Dell added that his company will continue the dialogue with government officials in hopes of coming to a resolution sooner rather than later, but reiterated that nothing good comes from the current state of affairs.

"We will continue speak with government officials to continue to work together to find a successful resolution," said Dell. "We don't find these tensions to be productive for our business."

The US and China have been trading economic blows recently, with the Chinese telecoms giant Huawei caught in the crossfire. It was banned in the States, and cannot sell its gear to government organisations and public institutions. Several important partners, such as ARM or Google, have cut ties with Huawei, making it difficult for them to continue operating as usual.

Still, Huawei’s representatives are saying that the ban is just a minor setback which they’ll be able to overcome.