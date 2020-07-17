Microservice architecture growing in popularity, adopters enjoying success

Microservice architecture is growing in popularity and its adopters are enjoying considerable success, suggests a new report from O’Reilly.

The “Microservices Adoption in 2020” report, based on a poll of 1,500 software engineers, systems and technical architects, engineers and decision-makers, states that more than three quarters (77 percent) of businesses have now adopted microservices.

Of those adopters, meanwhile, almost all (92 percent) reported a high level of success. Further, a significant portion of businesses (29 percent) are “betting big” on the technology, looking migrate the majority of their systems to microservices.

“The majority of organisations have already started to migrate their monolithic systems, applications, and architectures to microservices, and many more are looking to begin that transition,” said Mary Treseler, Vice President of Content Strategy at O’Reilly.

“Breaking a monolith into microservices has clear engineering benefits including improved flexibility, simplified scaling, and easier management – all of which result in better customer experiences.”

Containers are also an important factor, according to the report, as half (49 percent) of businesses that claim “complete success” with microservices also deploy at least three quarters of their microservices in containers.

Overall, almost two thirds (62 percent) used containers to deploy at least some of their microservices.

“While container adoption in microservices contributes to microservices success, we saw a lower percent of container adoption than we did in our 2018 report,” said Treseler.

“For some adopters, technical debt from proprietary or monolithic systems might constrain them from using containers and it might be faster and less costly, at least in the short term, to deploy microservices in a database or application server.”