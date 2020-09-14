Microsoft 365 will soon show you precisely which phishing emails have been blocked

Microsoft Office 365 users will soon be able to sift through all the email messages flagged as phishing attacks.

According to a Bleeping Computer report, the software giant believes that false positives remain a huge challenge while keeping users safe - an issue the new feature should mitigate.

At the moment, Office 365 is powered by the Exchange Online Protection (EOP) filtering stack, which tends to accidentally mark regular emails as phishing scams.

Once the new feature goes live, however, users will be to read the flagged emails and request their release if appropriate.

"We understand that managing false positives is important to ensuring email is delivered appropriately, and in the past, end-users weren't granted access to the quarantine to view messages," Microsoft said.

The company expects to make the new tool generally available later this month.

Phishing remains one of the most popular attack methods among cybercriminals, mostly due to its high success rates. Employees are often pressed for time or simply reckless, downloading attachments and clicking on in-mail links without double-checking the sender address.

In order to further strengthen enterprise cybersecurity, Microsoft also said it will disable Office 365's email forwarding to external recipients by default, as it identified the practice as one of the main causes of enterprise data theft.