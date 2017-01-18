Microsoft acquires Simplygon to boost its “3D for Everyone” strategy

As part of its new “3D for Everyone” strategy, Microsoft has announced that it will acquire the 3D optimisation vendor Simplygon.

The company's corporate vice president of Next Gen Experiences Kudo Tsunoda revealed the acquisition intended to help boost its own 3D efforts. The Swedish company Simplygon will play a large role in allowing Microsoft to simplify the process of allowing its users to capture, create and share in 3D.

Simplygon's technology will supplement Microsoft's own Paint 3D software as well as its new online community for 3D creations called Remix3D.com as part of the upcoming Creators Update to Windows 10.

The company's technology which was developed by Donya Labs AB in Sweeden already has a presence in a number of industries and it is currently being utilised in 3D game optimisation, virtual reality, augmented reality, interactive visualisations in the automotive industry and in e-commerce.

Simplygon shared its enthusiasm regarding becoming a part of Microsoft in a blog post on its site, saying:

“We’re excited to announce that Simplygon has been acquired by Microsoft Throughout our journey, we’ve been laser focused on helping developers push the boundaries of 3D. From our early days delivering advanced level-of-detail solutions, to the adoption of Simplygon SDK by most leading AAA game development studios, and our more recent expansion into enterprise AR/VR, Simplygon has made automatic 3D data-optimization increasingly more accessible to developers. Our next challenge is 3D For Everyone, the ultimate accessibility! We’re thrilled to join forces with Microsoft to make this happen.”

Windows users will be able to see Simplygon's 3D technology in action when the Windows 10 Creators Update launches in April.

Image Credit: JPstock / Shutterstock