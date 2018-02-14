Microsoft adds Meltdown and Spectre detection to Windows Analytics

Microsoft has added a detector for the Spectre and Meltdown vulnerabilities to its Windows Analytics tool for system admins.

The update will allow sysadmins to see if their current Spectre / Meltdown patches are messing with the system. It will also allow them to disable the patch, in case it is, indeed, misbehaving.

The antivirus check tells you whether your antivirus software is incompatible with the patch, as well.

At the moment, the tool can check the firmware status for Intel's chips, which will probably be welcome by sysadmins everywhere, given that its patch had to be withdrawn a few weeks ago.

The Spectre and Meltdown vulnerabilities were spotted in early January this year, and it was said that they affect pretty much every device in existence today. It allows malicious actors to gain access to personal data, which prompted all the major manufacturers to hurry up and try to come up with a fix.

AMD, Intel, ARM, Qualcomm, those are just some of the companies that were affected and which issued a patch, however these patches only made things even worse. Some bricked entire computers, locking them into an endless reboot state. Others slowed down the performance of the machines. All these things resulted in a few class-action lawsuits, as well.

With all that's been going on with these vulnerabilities, Microsoft's new offering will be welcome.

