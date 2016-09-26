Microsoft and Adobe team up in the cloud

At the Microsoft Ignite event, the Redmond-based company announced a new cloud partnership with none other than Adobe Systems Incorporated. This one works both ways. On one side, Microsoft “will make Adobe Marketing Cloud its preferred marketing service for Dynamics 365 Enterprise edition,” the company said in the press release. On the other side, Adobe will “make Microsoft Azure its preferred cloud platform for the Adobe Marketing Cloud, Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Document Cloud”.

Interestingly enough, Adobe has so far used Amazon Web Services, but it was left unclear if this means Amazon is getting the boot or not. “Business leaders in every industry are focused on how to better engage their digital customers, wherever they are,” said Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft.

“Together, Adobe and Microsoft are bringing the most advanced marketing capabilities on the most powerful and intelligent cloud to help companies digitally transform and engage customers in new ways.”

“Customers today expect a well-designed, personalised and consistent experience every time they engage with a brand,” said Shantanu Narayen, Adobe president and chief executive officer. “Adobe and Microsoft will bring together the cloud horsepower and end-to-end capabilities brands need to design and deliver great digital experiences.”

The press release also said the duo is working together on data integrations, and that its customers will be able to take advantage of artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced analytics through Adobe Marketing Cloud and Dynamics 365 business apps.

Image Credit: Sergei Bachlakov / Shutterstock