Microsoft and BlackBerry team up to secure your work phone

BlackBerry has announced a partnership with Microsoft which will see its mobility and security solutions integrated into Microsoft's cloud and productivity solutions.

The solutions are named BlackBerry Enterprise BRIDGE, and will make sure BlackBerry Dynamics users have an easy time using Microsoft’s mobile apps.

Users will have a more consistent experience when opening, editing, and saving a Microsoft Office 365 file such as Excel, PowerPoint, and Word on any iOS or Android device, it was said.

BlackBerry has always led the market with new and innovative ways to protect corporate data on mobile devices,” said Carl Wiese, president of global sales at BlackBerry.

“We saw a need for a hyper-secure way for our joint customers to use native Office 365 mobile apps. BlackBerry Enterprise BRIDGE addresses this need and is a great example of how BlackBerry and Microsoft continue to securely enable workforces to be highly productive in today’s connected world.”

At the same time, BlackBerry also announced a new range of software capabilities aimed at making it easier for users, IT managers, and developers to be more productive, secure, and in control.

The new capabilities for BlackBerry Secure include new features for improved user productivity, simplifications to IT endpoint management and notifications, as well as new capabilities for software for developers.

“The Enterprise of Things is delivering new productivity benefits related to how we work,” said Mark Wilson, Chief Marketing Officer, BlackBerry.

“BlackBerry’s software enables workflows to improve using connected things, workplaces to blend across physical and virtual locations so employees can collaborate anywhere and anytime, and workforces to seamlessly extend across employees, contractors and partners. Hyperconnected organisations need to do all of this, and only BlackBerry can ensure it's done in a highly-secure way.”

