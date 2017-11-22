Microsoft and Box join forces for cloud management

Microsoft has announced the general availability of Box Using Azure, a service that combines Box’s content management features with Microsoft’s cloud storage.

The new offering focuses on helping users securely manage enterprise content through Office 365 and SaaS apps. On top of that, organisations will also be able to add Box’s content management services to custom apps.

The two also seem to be working on AI in a way, as Box’s general manager and VP teased new capabilities based on Microsoft Cognitive Services.

Sanjay Manchanda said they will "enable customers to automatically identify and categorize content, trigger workflows and tasks and make content more discoverable for users.”

“The integration of Box and Azure services is a welcome development for our digital transformation journey as a company. This can help deliver a more streamlined approach to our content management and ensures that Schneider Electric employees can securely and quickly work together and with customers and partners in a much more productive way, adding more value to our use of Box and Microsoft solutions,” said Herve Coureil, Chief Digital Officer, Schneider Electric.

Microsoft and Box are old partners. In 2016, the two companies teamed up to bring Box to Office, allowing Office users to save files directly to their Box accounts, through Android apps, as well as preview Excel files without launching the actual software.

You can find Microsoft’s full announcement on this link.

Image source: Shutterstock/Omelchenko