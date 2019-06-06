Microsoft and Oracle partner on cloud

Two cloud giants are teaming up to bring interoperability in the cloud. Microsoft and Oracle announced a new partnership recently, which would allow customers to migrate and run mission-critical enterprise workloads between Azure and Oracle Cloud. The duo believes the partnership will give customers ‘best-of-both-clouds’ experience.

This also means that users can connect Microsoft’s Azure services, such as Analytics or AI, to Oracle Cloud services, for example Autonomous Database.

Announcing the partnership in a press release, the two companies are saying they’re hoping the new offering will trigger innovative scenarios, like running Oracle E-Business Suite on Azure, against an Oracle an Oracle Autonomous Database running on Exadata infrastructure.

“As the cloud of choice for the enterprise, with over 95% of the Fortune 500 using Azure, we have always been first and foremost focused on helping our customers thrive on their digital transformation journeys,” said Scott Guthrie, executive vice president of Microsoft’s Cloud and AI division.

“With Oracle’s enterprise expertise, this alliance is a natural choice for us as we help our joint customers accelerate the migration of enterprise applications and databases to the public cloud.”

They’re kicking the partnership off with a couple of new offerings, including connecting Azure and Oracle, unified identity and access management, or supported deployment of current applications and packaged Oracle applications.

Image source: Shutterstock/Omelchenko