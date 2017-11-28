Microsoft and SAP announce expanded cloud partnership

Microsoft and SAP have announced an expanded partnership with the intention of offering enterprise customers a trusted path to digital transformation.

The two companies will also go a step further by deploying each other's cloud solutions internally which will allow them to co-engineer and go to market with premier solutions that provide their customers with support services across their respective cloud offerings.

SAP will run its private managed cloud service, SAP Hana Enterprise Cloud (SAP S/4 HANA) on Microsoft Azure and this will allow its customers to run its cloud services in a secure, managed cloud. Microsoft will in turn deploy SAP S/4HANA on Azure to aid the company in running its own finance processes. SAP will also move its key internal business critical systems to Azure.

Microsoft's CEO, Satya Nadella highlighted how the expanded partnership would serve as an example for the enterprise customers of both companies, saying:

“As technology transforms every business and every industry, organizations are looking for the right platforms and trusted partners to help accelerate their digital transformation. Building on our longtime partnership, Microsoft and SAP are harnessing each other’s products to not only power our own organizations, but to empower our enterprise customers to run their most mission-critical applications and workloads with SAP S/4HANA on Azure.”

SAP's CEO Bill McDermott highlighted the trust customers place in both companies, saying:

“We are taking our partnership to the next level with this new capability to run SAP S/4HANA in the Microsoft Azure environment. The world’s significant businesses trust Microsoft and SAP. Together, we will help companies win the customer-driven growth revolution.”

Microsoft and SAP's announcement has already received support from a number of large businesses including Coca-Cola, Costco and Columbia.

SAP's application management and product expertise combined with trusted and intelligent cloud services from Microsoft Azure will provide businesses with the necessary assurances to fully commit and invest in the cloud.

