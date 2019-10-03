Microsoft announces an all-new version of Windows

Software giant Microsoft has announced a new version of its Windows 10 operating system Windows 10 designed for laptops with two screens. Called Windows 10X, this unique version of the operating system will be exclusive to dual-screen devices with displays larger than nine inches in diameter.

The company paired the announcement off with a dual-screen PC, called Surface Neo, running Windows 10X. The media are expecting Asus, HP, Dell and Lenovo to all start building dual-screen PCs by the time we hit next year’s holiday season. As a matter of fact, Lenovo already has a device that fits the description.

Even though Windows 10X is not exactly an all-new operating system, it won’t be an update either and ‘regular’ Windows 10 users won’t be able to get it as an update. Instead, they will need a completely new, dual-screen device.

It was said that Windows 10X will be able to support web, Universal Windows Platform (UWP) and Win32 applications. For the latter, the operating system will need a container initiating a Win32 subsystem. We still don’t know if this also means any drawbacks.

At the moment, Microsoft has no plans on bringing this functionality over to Windows 10 on other devices, with a single (bigger) screen and bigger batteries.