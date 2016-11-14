Microsoft anticompetitive with security software, claims Kaspersky

Eugene Kaspersky, the Russian billionaire and owner of security firm Kaspersky Lab, has published a rant post on his blog, about Microsoft and how it handles updates in relation to third-party software, mostly security software. He accused Microsoft of being anticompetitive and said he has filed complaints with competition authorities in both Russia and the European Union. So let's take it from the top. First, Microsoft's OS – Windows (versions 8.1 and 10) comes with Microsoft Defender, a security app which provides basic defence to its users. If the user installs a third-party security program, such as Kaspersky, Defender detects it and shuts down.

Microsoft has done this to make sure all of their partners are happy, yet all of the users get at least basic security. There are scenarios where Defender might take over. First, if a license key for the program expires, it will notify the user for a few days, and then Defender will step in. Also, when patches and upgrades to Windows happen, if the third-party app is deemed unsupported, it will be uninstalled. In another scenario, if the user has two third-party security programs installed – and one expires, Windows will return to Defender.

What Kaspersky basically wants is more transparency and more information given to the end user, when something like this occurs. He wants Windows to notify the user that their security programs will be uninstalled before the patch is applied, and wants the OS to recommend the user to install the latest version. He also says the Insider Preview program isn’t good, as developers aren’t given enough time to prepare new versions, when a patch to the OS arrives. For more details, head over to the blog itself.

Image source: Shutterstock/deepadesigns