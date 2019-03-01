Microsoft Azure Sentinel brings major cloud security boost

Microsoft has revealed a new "world-first" AI-powered cloud security service which it says can provide much more thorough protection to businesses everywhere.

Ahead of the RSA event next week, the company has revealed Microsoft Azure Sentinel, a new SIEM (security information and event management) platform to provide more intelligence to businesses to spot threats against corporate networks.

The service looks to provide a single dashboard for security threats and attacks, cutting down on alert fatigue but providing much more in-depth insight into the latest risks.

The platform will utilise the huge AI weight of Microsft Azure, meaning it can process and analyse huge amounts of data to spot upcoming threats quickly, saving manpower and improving efficiency of scanning for threats.

Azure Sentinel can also analyse data from Office 365 and combine it with other data for analysis at no extra cost, hopefully helping stop phishing scams and document-based malware.

Alongside the Azure Sentinel release, the company also launched Microsoft Threat Experts, a new service within Windows Defender ATP which provides information on new threats to a customers' existing security team.

This data will come directly from Microsoft's own research on the most pressing threats, such as human adversary intrusions, hands-on-keyboard attacks, and even advanced attacks like cyberespionage to help companies prioritise the most important risks and respond quickly.

"In today’s climate of cybersecurity challenges, organizations must fend off relentless attacks even as they go through their journey of building and maturing their security capabilities," a Microsoft blog announcing the news read.

"Customers and Microsoft can build upon each other’s expertise, intelligence, and insight through this partnership, forming stronger defense against adversaries."