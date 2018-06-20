Microsoft Azure suffers major outage

Microsoft's Azure users in North Europe exercised their patience for roughly eleven hours earlier today. That's how long the service was unavailable, due to problems with temperature.

These problems were, according to the company's announcements, related to the cloud platform's storage and networking systems. To save the data centre, Microsoft had to shut it down for a while.

“A subset of customers using Virtual Machines, Storage, SQL Database, Key Vault, App Service, Site Recovery, Automation, Service Bus, Event Hubs, Data Factory, Backup, API management, Log Analytics, Application Insight, Azure Batch Azure Search, Redis Cache, Media Services, IoT Hub, Stream Analytics, Power BI, Azure Monitor, Azure Cosmo DB or Logic Apps in North Europe may experience connection failures when trying to access resources hosted in the region,” Microsoft said in its announcement.

After identifying the root of the problem, Microsoft said the following:

“Engineers identified that an underlying temperature issue in one of the datacentres in the region triggered an infrastructure alert, which in turn caused a structured shutdown of a subset of Storage and Network devices in this location to ensure hardware and data integrity."

Obviously, Azure’s users weren’t too happy about the whole ordeal, venting their frustration through Twitter. The media were quick to point out that Microsoft’s North Europe centre is located in Ireland, which isn’t exactly considered tropical.

Image Credit: StockStudio / Shutterstock