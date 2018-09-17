Microsoft backs down from latest Edge warning

In an effort to ensure that Windows 10 users continue using its own Edge browser, Microsoft began testing a warning that displayed when either Chrome or Firefox was installed on any device running the latest version of its operating system.

According to the Verge, the warning read: “You already have Microsoft Edge – the safer, faster browser for Windows 10” and gave users the option to 'Open Microsoft Edge' or to 'Install anyway' with a link to the settings app if they did not want to see the warning again.

However, Microsoft decided to reverse the test in the latest Windows 10 preview and does not plan to include the warning in the upcoming Windows 10 October 2018 Update.

The software giant has utilised similar prompts in the past for example when it warned users when they tried to switch the default browser in Windows 10. Microsoft also sent similar notifications to Chrome users warning them that Google's browser is “draining your battery fast”.

The company even tried to force Windows 10 Mail users to use Edge for all email links by ignoring their default browser choice. This change was also tested on Windows 10 users though Microsoft received so much negative feedback that it reversed its decision.

Hopefully the company has realised the error in its ways and will stop trying to force its Edge browser on Windows 10 users in the future.

