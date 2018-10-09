Microsoft boosts cloud business to go after government contracts

In an effort to better compete against Amazon for a $10bn Pentagon contract, Microsoft has announced that its expanded Azure cloud service which will help government clients save data on their own servers will be available by the end of Q1 2019.

Alphabet's Google recently decided to drop out of a competition for the lucrative contract over the fact that it did not align with its ethical guidelines.

The Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure cloud (JEDI) contest's goal is to find a solution for the military to transfer massive amounts of data and processing power to the cloud. The US government believes that this can give military officials an edge on the battlefield by allowing them to quickly access data wherever they are to make better decisions on the battlefield.

Google recently came up with a set of rules to help guide the company when figuring out which AI projects to work on and be involved with. The search giant plans to continue working with the military though its guidelines prohibit the use of AI in weaponry.

Now that Google has backed out of the competition, Amazon and Microsoft are trying to win the rights to the $10bn project.

Microsoft's expanded Azure Government Secret cloud service will make it a “a strong option for the JEDI contract” according to corporate vice president of Microsoft Azure, Julia White. She also emphasised that the company is prepared to meet the highest classification requirements for handling “top secret U.S. classified data.”

Now that Microsoft has made its case for the contract, we will likely see Amazon do so as well as such a lucrative contract is hard to ignore.

