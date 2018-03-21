Microsoft boosts Dynamics 365 and business applications

Microsoft has announced the Spring 2018 release for Microsoft Business Applications that will help organisations accelerate their digital transformation efforts with hundreds of new capabilities and new features in three core areas: business applications, intelligent capabilities and application platform capabilities.

In terms of business applications, the company is releasing two new variants of Dynamics 365 specifically tailored to the needs of marketers and sales professionals.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing is intended for businesses that require more than basic email marketing at the front end to turn prospects into relationships while Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Sales Professional aims to optimise sales processes and productivity.

Microsoft is also making a push to incorporate artificial intelligence throughout all of its products. The company's cutting-edge AI research will be infused throughout Dynamics 365 to provide users with new intelligent features that will be available in the Spring update.

Microsoft has also announced Power Bi Insight apps to bring insights tailored to specific business scenarios across an organisation's sales, marketing, service, operations, and finance departments. Both Power Bi for Sales Insights and Power Bi for Service Insights will be available in preview in the Spring release.

The spring update will also contain new application platform capabilities including a significant update to the Common Data Service for Apps that will provide businesses with a broad set of capabilities to model sophisticated business solutions. The Common Data Service for Analytics, a new Power Bi capability, will help reduce the complexities of integrating and analysing the data siloed across business apps and services.

