Microsoft boosts GDPR preparation tools for businesses

Microsoft has announced updates to its Office 365 suite to help businesses comply with the upcoming GDPR regulation with more ease.

Announcing the updates on its blog , Microsoft said it is currently rolling the Compliance Manager for Azure, Dynamics 365 and Office 365 Business and Enterprise customers in public clouds.

Besides this, Microsoft is launching the Compliance Score for Office 365, as well as Azure Information Protection Scanner.

All these updates are fairly self-explanatory. Their goal is to help businesses that use either Azure or Office 365 (or both) to protect their data better, and with more ease. Microsoft says not only will businesses ensure GDPR compliance, but it will also help them “establish greater trust with customers and further unlock employee collaboration and productivity”.

GDPR, or General Data Protection Regulation, is an upcoming EU regulation that aims to organise how businesses gather, store, protect and share data from their users located in the European Union.

It will come into force in May 25, 2018, and will have a profound effect on how many organisations do their business. Among the main takeaways of GDPR is how fast businesses need to disclose the fact that they had been breached, and the fines that can be issued in case they don’t comply.

Under the GDPR, businesses are required to notify their customers that they had been breached within 72 hours from the attack. Fines go up to €20 million, or 4 per cent annual global turnover, whichever is greater.

Image source: Shutterstock/Wright Studio