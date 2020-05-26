Microsoft boosts UK cloud computing with Azure launches

Microsoft has launched ten new cloud computing services for its UK Azure regions, the company has confirmed in a blog post.

Among the services are three new cybersecurity tools which, according to Microsoft, will allow businesses to keep their data secure while enabling innovation.

Azure Bastion, for example, aims to minimise cybersecurity threats by allowing organisations to connect securely to their virtual machines in Azure without using public IP addresses. By reducing exposure to the public internet, the risk of malware and other forms of infection are also minimised.

Further, Azure Confidential Computing allows businesses to encrypt data that is currently in use, which Microsoft says will enable multiple organisations to combine and analyse data sets without being able to access the other business' data.

Azure Private Link, meanwhile, enables a secure connection to Microsoft’s cloud without public internet access and is designed to assist firms with compliance.

“Microsoft continues to invest in our UK Azure regions to meet the growing needs of our customers. Azure is helping organisations, both large and small, adapt to a new way of working, and our cloud experts continue to help them at this challenging time,” said Michael Wignall, Azure Business Lead at Microsoft UK.

Other services released in the UK include Azure App Configuration, Azure Bot Service, Consumption Plan Linux, Azure IoT Central, Premium Plan Linux, Time Series Insights, and Virtual Network NAT.