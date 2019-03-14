Microsoft brings Teams and more to governments

Microsoft has just announced new offerings in its government cloud-based services. The goal is to further boost the US government digitisation efforts and transition email and messaging from legacy enterprise to cloud-based services which are generally considered more secure.

The new offerings come in the form of an update to Microsoft 365 Government Cloud, and includes Teams, Power Platform and Dynamics 365 High.

Teams is now available in Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High, and Department of Defence (DOD) environments, it was said. That means Teams meets DoD’s Cloud Computing Security Requirements – Impact Level Five.

The Power Platform is comprised of three application services: Power BI (self-service intelligence data solutions app), Power (low-code and no-code app to configure custom apps) and Flow (automated work process application).

Finally, Dynamics 365 will be used to connect government users with their customers in a GCC high environment.

Apparently, the new offering came just in time as the General Services Administration (GSA) and the Department of Defence (DoD) were looking to issue their final Request for Quotation for their cloud acquisition contract, the Defence Enterprise Office Solution (DEOS).

“Think of it as a capability to do three main things: analyze, act and automate,” Microsoft Federal CTO Susie Adams told GovernmentCIO Media & Research.

The DEOS contract aside, Microsoft serves an additional 10 million government users in some 7,000 agencies.

Image Credit: StockStudio / Shutterstock