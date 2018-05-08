Microsoft Build kicks off with focus on AI

Microsoft wants every developer to be an AI developer. This was essentially the message at the start of its Microsoft Build event, which kicked off this week in Seattle.

During the conference, the company announced a new AI program, new partnerships, new cloud solutions and much more.

CEO Satya Nadella and EVP Scott Guthrie announced AI for Accessibility, a new $25 million program helping a billion people with disabilities around the world harness the power of AI.

During the conference, a new partnership with Qualcomm Technologies was also announced. The goal is to create a vision AI developer kit running Azure IoT Edge. Then, there’s the Project Kinect for Azure, essentially shifting Kinect to the cloud.

“Building on Kinect’s legacy that has lived on through HoloLens, Project Kinect for Azure empowers new scenarios for developers working with ambient intelligence,” it was said.

Then, there’s the Microsoft Remote Assist which customers can use to collaborate remotely with heads-up, hands-free video calling, image sharing and mixed reality annotations. On top of that, Microsoft Layout allows customers to design spaces with mixed reality.

Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), helps developers simplify building and running container-based solutions without deep Kubernetes experience.

And finally, Microsoft announced new opportunities helping devs build smarter ways for people to work.

You can learn more about the conference on this link.

Image Credit: PHOTOCREO Michal Bednarek / Shutterstock