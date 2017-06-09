Microsoft boosts cybersecurity protection with start-up deal

Microsoft's cloud service gets hit by cyberattack attempts roughly 1.5 million times a day, the company has revealed.

According to a Microsoft report published earlier this week, the company said that it has more than 3,500 security engineers working on the platform, aided by an AI-enabled security system – the Microsoft's Intelligent Security Graph.

This system is tasked with analysing hundreds of billions of authentication information that the company's IT systems gather every day.

With this in mind, it's no surprise that Microsoft has today acquired an AI-oriented cybersecurity company. Approximately at the same time this news was released, Tech Crunch reported that the Redmond-based giants finalised a deal for Hexadite, an Israeli start-up that uses artificial intelligence to identify and protect against attacks.

According to media sources, the deal is worth $100 million.

“Our vision is to deliver a new generation of security capabilities that helps our customers protect, detect and respond to the constantly evolving and ever-changing cyberthreat landscape,” said Terry Myerson, executive vice president, Windows and Devices Group, Microsoft, in a statement.

“Hexadite’s technology and talent will augment our existing capabilities and enable our ability to add new tools and services to Microsoft’s robust enterprise security offerings.”

Once brought into the fold, Hexadite will be tasked with developing security solutions for the commercial version of Windows 10 – Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection (WDATP).

“With Hexadite, WDATP will include endpoint security automated remediation, while continuing the incredible growth in activations of WDATP, which now protects almost 2 million devices,” Microsoft added.

Image source: Shutterstock/bluebay