Microsoft calls for a US GDPR

Microsoft is calling for an American version of GDPR, which would place the burden of data management on tech companies and allow users for more choice and better privacy regarding their data.

Looking back on a year of GDPR, Microsoft's corporate VP and deputy general counsel, Julie Brill, said one of the main problems with data gathering nowadays is that users mostly need to opt out, when they start using a new product or service.

That means, data gathering is on by default and users need to go out of their way to manage how their data is gathered, even before they start using the service.

"This places an unreasonable -- and unworkable -- burden on individuals," Brill wrote in the post. "Strong federal privacy should not only empower consumers to control their data, it also should place accountability obligations on the companies that collect and use sensitive personal information."

According to Brill, more than 18 million people used extra tools in the last year to protect their privacy, roughly one per cent of Microsoft’s userbase.

"As I saw first-hand when I served on the Federal Trade Commission, laws currently on the books are simply not strong enough to enable the FTC to protect privacy effectively in today's complex digital economy," Brill said.

“Now it is time for Congress to take inspiration from the rest of the world and enact federal legislation that extends the privacy protections in GDPR to citizens in the United States,” she concluded.

You can read the full blog on this link.

Image Credit: StockStudio / Shutterstock