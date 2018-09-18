Microsoft can now manage all your Windows 10 devices for you

Companies can now let Microsoft manage their corporate devices for a monthly fee. The company recently unveiled a new service, called Microsoft Managed Desktop, which aims to rid businesses and corporations the troubles of operating multiple machines.

So for a monthly fee, Microsoft will deploy pre-configured Windows 10 hardware, make sure they're updated with the latest features and security patches and manage the devices in any other way. Enterprises will also get refreshed hardware every three years. In case of a malfunction, a next-day replacement option is also on the cards.

Those that decide to sign up for the feature will also get Microsoft 365 Enterprise, a mix of Windows 10 Enterprise, Office 365 and Enterprise Mobility + Security.

At the moment, only Surface PCs are eligible, but Microsoft says HP, Dell and other PC makers will enter the frey soon enough.

As for availability, the service is currently available in the UK and the US. Canada, Australia and New Zealand will get the service early next year, followed by 'several other geographies' in the second half of next year.

“We believe that MMD will be an option that allows organizations to fundamentally shift how they think about and manage their IT,” wrote Bill Karagounis, General Manager for Microsoft.

“Through MMD, customers will be able to move toward a secure, always up-to-date environment with device management by Microsoft. As we expand the offering, our partners will play a key role in helping us bring MMD to market and support customers in their transition to a modern desktop. We encourage customers who are interested in MMD to contact their local Microsoft account manager as we work to broaden the offering.”

Image Credit: JPstock / Shutterstock