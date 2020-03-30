Microsoft caps Teams service amid 775 percent surge in cloud demand

Microsoft has announced it is limiting some of its cloud services, including Microsoft Teams, to mitigate against possible downtime caused by a surge in traffic.

The company said it recorded a 775 percent increase in demand for some of its cloud services in regions with strict quarantine and social distancing orders. This includes services such as Windows Virtual Desktop and collaboration package Microsoft Teams, which now has more than 44 million daily users after a "significant spike".

To ensure its products function as intended, Microsoft is introducing various tweaks, including "temporary restrictions designed to balance the best possible experience for all of our customers.”

“We have placed limits on free offers to prioritise capacity for existing customers. We also have limits on certain resources for new subscriptions," explained Microsoft.

"These are ‘soft’ quota limits, and customers can raise support requests to increase these limits. If requests cannot be met immediately, we recommend customers use alternative regions (of our 54 live regions) that may have less demand surge. To manage surges in demand, we will expedite the creation of new capacity in the appropriate region."

The measures come after two separate outages were reported by Microsoft Teams users, occurring on consecutive Mondays as remote staff logged on to begin their working days.