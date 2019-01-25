Microsoft CEO calls for "global GDPR"

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said he'd love to see a 'global GDPR' drafted sometime in the future. Speaking to journalists during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Nadella said the GDPR was a 'fantastic start on really treating privacy as a human right'.

He continued the discussion saying he'd love to see the US do something similar to what Europe has done last year with the GDPR, but also said he'd love it if we didn't stop with the US.

"In fact I will hope that the world over, we all converge on a common standard. One of the things we do not want to do is fragment the world and increase transaction costs, because ultimately it's going to be born in our economic figures," he said. "I hope we all come together, the Unites States and Europe first, and China. All the three regions will have to come together and set a global standard.“

GDPR, or General Data Protection Regulation, is a set of rules drafted by the European Union, which aims to regulate how businesses gather, store, protect and share data they have on the citizens of the European Union.

It sent ripples through the tech world, as it forced companies to change their practices, under threat of severe fines. Last week, Google was fined $50 million by the French data watchdog for violating GDPR on two separate occasions.

Google is now appealing.

Image Credit: David M G / Shutterstock