Microsoft launches Surface hardware subscription model

In a bid to get more people aboard the Surface boat, Microsoft is launching a subscription model to get its hardware into more businesses and homes.

The Surface Plus program, which for now is exclusive to the US, allows customers to spread the cost of a new Surface device across two years. Similar to a phone contract, the 24-month payment plan comes with 0 per cent APR for the first two years, rising to 19.99 per cent afterwards.

Aside from letting consumers split the cost, it also allows them to upgrade their device after 18 months, given that the device returned is in ‘good condition’.

The program also includes a dedicated device service and support, as well as an in-store support and tech help.

It also launched a similar program for businesses, called Surface Plus for Business, which throws the 55-inch Surface Hub into the mix.

Microsoft is advertising the Surface Plus program as the ideal solution for students.

“With school starting soon, there’s never been a better time for students to find the best Surface that’s right for them,” it says.

“Whether it’s a Surface Laptop, Surface Pro, Surface Book or Surface Studio – Surface Plus provides a simple, no-hassle plan to help students unlock their productivity and be more creative with Surface.”

Surface Plus programs launch today in the US and on the Microsoft website.

