Microsoft confirms Windows 10 source code leak

Microsoft is the latest company to fall victim to a major online leak after a small portion of the source code for its Windows 10 operating system was posted this week.

A number of files that contained information on the company's USB, storage and Wi-Fi drivers were posted to the enthusiast site Beta Archive. The site tracks Windows releases and is supported by contributions from its members who donate either money or information on Windows-related topics to access its FTP archive of Windows builds.

The leaked source code of Windows 10 was published on BetaArchive's FTP and it appears that it is part of Microsoft's Shared Source Kit. According to The Register, around 32 Terabytes of official and non-public installation images and software blueprints were uploaded to the site.

In an email to The Verge, a spokesperson for Microsoft revealed that source code came from its Shared Source Initiative, saying: “Our review confirms that these files are actually a portion of the source code from the Shared Source Initiative and is used by OEMs and partners.”

A number of new builds of Windows 10 were revealed as a result of the leak including some Windows 10 Creators Update builds, some Arm-based versions of Windows 10 and the Windows 10 Mobile Adaption Kit.

While the leak has put Microsoft in an embarrassing position, little damage will likely come to the company as a result of it as the source code had already been shared with the company's partners along with enterprises and governments.

Image Credit: Anton Watman / Shutterstock