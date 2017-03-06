Microsoft cuts down on time needed to move to cloud

Microsoft is looking to help public sector organisations cut on the time needed to get Microsoft Azure up and running. According to a new announcement made late last week, it will now take organisations hours, instead of weeks, to get things rolling.

The company has revealed a blueprint that ‘reinforces its cloud security principles’, and a UK official template for creating workloads in Azure and Service Bus Premium Messaging.

Microsoft Azure Blueprint is reinforcing cloud security principles that were laid out by the UK government’s National Cyber Security Centre. The company says it is now easier and quicker, for organisations to store large quantities of data online.

With a security hybrid environment, that extends an on-premises network to Azure, web-based workloads can now be accessed securely by corporate users or directly from the internet.

And finally, the Service Bus Premium Messaging is an ‘efficient and high-performance communications tool’, that’s now available in Microsoft’s UK data centres.

Alex Taylor, Azure Lead for UK Public Sector at Microsoft, said: “The release of this latest guidance into the Azure family is further evidence of the how highly Microsoft rates security, trust and flexibility in its public and hybrid cloud solutions. Organisations can sign up to Azure to transform how they work, whilst knowing that their data is secure and available across a range of scenarios.”

