Microsoft makes Defender ATP web content filtering free to enterprise users

Web Content Filtering, part of the Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP), will now be free to use without the need for an additional partner license for all enterprise Microsoft customers.

The Redmond software giant confirmed the news in a blog post, saying the move came as a result of customer feedback. The tool itself was made available for use in January this year, in public preview, after which it announced that no additional partner licensing will be necessary.

As the name suggests, the tool will allow enterprise admins to monitor and, if necessary block, access to certain websites and online tools. The filter will work on Chrome and Firefox (through Network Protection) and on Edge (through SmartScreen).

"Now you get the benefits of web content filtering without the need for additional agents, hardware, and costs," Microsoft said.

Some of the standout features include blocking of websites, regardless of if the users are browsing on-premises or away, deployment of different policies to different user groups as well as web reports accessible in the same central location.

"For instance, you could set a policy to block ‘adult content sites’ across all of your machine groups, and create a separate policy to block 'high bandwidth sites' on just a few machine groups," Microsoft added. "Any category that is not being blocked will still have access information collected from them that you can view in the reports."

More details about the new security offering can be found on this link.