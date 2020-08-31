Microsoft delays end of support for enterprise versions of Windows 10 1803

The enterprise versions of Windows 10 1803, released in April 2018, have been given a few extra months of support, courtesy of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Windows 10 1803 was supposed to reach end of life on November 10, but certain versions will now receive important updates until May 11 2021, the Windows lifecycle fact sheet now shows.

Announcing the news in a blog post, Microsoft Principal Program Manager of Communications, Chris Morrissey, said the company understands everyone’s need for business continuity during the of public health crisis.

"As a result, we have decided to delay the scheduled end-of-service date for the Enterprise, Education, and IoT Enterprise editions of Windows 10, version 1803," Morrissey said.

Windows 10 1803 is not the only operating system that will reach end of life in 2021; version 1909 (Home, Pro, Pro Education, Pro for Workstations) is also scheduled to die next year.

Products that have reached end of life no longer receive crucial Microsoft updates and the company stops providing technical support. This means businesses that opt to use outdated versions risk being targeted by newly discovered security flaws and having to pay extra for Microsoft to release an individual patch.

The company urges all customers to shift to newer versions of its operating system as soon as possible to avoid potential issues.