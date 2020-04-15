Microsoft delays end of support for older Windows, software versions

Microsoft has pushed back end of support dates for some of its Windows versions to alleviate pressure experienced by companies due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The sudden introduction of quarantine and remote working measures means businesses do not have the necessary resources to prepare software upgrades and patches. End of support for an operating system also creates significant work for IT teams.

For this reason, Microsoft has delayed end of support for Windows 10 version 1709/1809 and old iterations of select software until the pandemic subsides. The list of products included in the delay can be found here.

"Microsoft has been deeply engaged with customers around the world who are impacted by the current public health situation. As a member of the global community, we want to contribute to reducing the stress our customers face right now," said the company.

"To that end, we have delayed the scheduled end of support and servicing dates to help people and organisations focus their attention on retaining business continuity."

Exchange Server 2010, Office 2010, Project 2010, Office 2016 Mac and Office 2013 connectivity to Office 365 are not included in the delay and will lose support as initially planned.